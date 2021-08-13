GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.76 ($1.41). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40), with a volume of 564,697 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The firm has a market cap of £946.58 million and a P/E ratio of -67.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

In related news, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62). Also, insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

