GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

ETR:G1A opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

