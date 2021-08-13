GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €48.00 ($56.47) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

ETR:G1A opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €38.62 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

