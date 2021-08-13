GEE Group (JOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

