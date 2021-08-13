Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GEMD. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

