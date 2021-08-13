General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,814,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

