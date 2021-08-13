Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.
NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
