Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.49. 5,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.