GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%.

GOVX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 439,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,547. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

