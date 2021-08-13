Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Earnings Miss

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.44. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

