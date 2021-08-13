Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Cut by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $167.84. 3,315,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

