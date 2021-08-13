Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A strong guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.25.

GPN stock opened at $167.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

