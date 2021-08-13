Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.54.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 3,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,553. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.