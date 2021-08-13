GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 207,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 128,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

