GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.29

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 6821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Get GMS alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.