GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $249.45 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $207.85 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.75.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

