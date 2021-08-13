GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 185,218 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

