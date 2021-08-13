GoByte Hits One Day Volume of $118.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $336,894.07 and approximately $118.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

