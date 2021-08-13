GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,706. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GoHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

