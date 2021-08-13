GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

GOCO stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,550,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoHealth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

