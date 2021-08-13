GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $237,048.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00375707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

