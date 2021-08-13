Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $749,000 Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Safe Bulkers worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

