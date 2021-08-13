Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 66.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

