Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $722,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $534.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

