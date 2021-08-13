Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 13,615 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,615 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Northrim BanCorp worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $75,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $269.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

