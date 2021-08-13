Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADER. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,673,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

