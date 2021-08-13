Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 168,764 shares of company stock worth $2,650,459 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 78,880 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

