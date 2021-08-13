Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 328.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 10,600 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.24 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.