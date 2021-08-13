Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $40.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,786,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,218 shares of company stock worth $50,096,241 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.39, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.