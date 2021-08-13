Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $40.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,786,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,218 shares of company stock worth $50,096,241 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.39, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

