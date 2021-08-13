Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 149,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $669.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

