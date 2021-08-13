GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $313.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.73. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $314.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.