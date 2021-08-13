Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 326,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

