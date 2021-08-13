Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 38,065 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

MWA stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.