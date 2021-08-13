Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 59,695 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 141,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.