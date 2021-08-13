Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 14,077 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 176.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark lifted their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. 433,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

