Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 7,082 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 266.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.62. 73,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

