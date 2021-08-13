Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. 549,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,475. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.49.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.