Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine comprises 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,283. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

