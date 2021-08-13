Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $477,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $771,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

