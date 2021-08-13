Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $677,000 in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 47.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

