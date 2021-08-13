Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

