Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,290 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,766.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,134,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,774. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

