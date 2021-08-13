Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDOT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NYSE GDOT opened at $46.13 on Monday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $365,707. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.