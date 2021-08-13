Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

LON GFM opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £163.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.11. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 56.29 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.68.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.