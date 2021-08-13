Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.
LON GFM opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £163.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.11. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 56.29 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.68.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
