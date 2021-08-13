Gritstone bio’s (GRTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GRTS opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.10.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 291.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gritstone bio by 40.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

