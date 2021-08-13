Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SUPV opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $120.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

