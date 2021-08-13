G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HUBS traded up $10.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $665.50. 622,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,063. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.79 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.43 and a 1-year high of $679.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

