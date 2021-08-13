G&S Capital LLC Invests $651,000 in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $4,846,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 736,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,290. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

