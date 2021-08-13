G&S Capital LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 1,593,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

