G&S Capital LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after buying an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 700.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $220.24. 4,437,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

