G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Principal Financial Group makes up 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 544,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,534. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

